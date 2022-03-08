President Tokayev congratulates bronze medalist of 2022 Beijing Paralympics Alexandr Gerlits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Alexandr Gerlits who clinched bronze at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev shared his heartfelt congratulations to the Kazakhstani para biathlete, noting it is the first medal for Kazakhstan at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The Head of State also wished Alexandr Gerlits further success in his sports career.

Earlier it was reported that Gerlits clinched bronze for Kazakhstan in the Men’s Middle Distance Standing event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics in China.