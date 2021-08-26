President Tokayev congratulates David Degtyarev on Paralympic gold
The Head of State took to his official Twitter account to extend his congratulations to David Degtyarev on his success.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted that he wholeheartedly congratulates David Degtyarev on his victory at the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The gold medal is a phenomenal achievement, the result of tireless training, incredible consistency and unbending will.
In conclusion, the President wished David new achievements and to other para-athletes – good luck.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani para-powerlifter David Degtyarev brought Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan. Kazakhstani Degtyarev earned gold by lifting 174 kg in the Men’s -54kg Powerlifting Final. This is the first medal for Kazakhstan’s Paralympic team in Tokyo.
Photo: paralympic.kz