EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:36, 06 July 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Elbasy on his jubilee

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov and Samruk Kazyna CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80th jubilee, the press service of Elbasy reports.

    The Head of State highlighted the great role and contribution of Elbasy to the development of Kazakhstan.

    «Today is the historic day – the 80th jubilee of Elbasy. He is the great son of Kazakh people. He is the great person and we should talk about that. Each nation is noted for its outstanding people and each nation should be proud of its historic figures,» the Head of State said. The Kazakh President noted the high international standing of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Elbasy a long life.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!