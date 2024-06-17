President Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on her 25th birthday

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to leader of the national women’s team of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina on the occasion of her 25th birthday anniversary, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Through your brilliant victories at Wimbledon, other prestigious international competitions, you have written brilliant pages in the history of Kazakhstan’s tennis. I’m certain that you’ll continue to delight your fans with a spectacular game and new wins, contribute to the development and promotion of physical culture and sport. I wish you strong health and well-being, reads the letter.