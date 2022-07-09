EN
    21:30, 09 July 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on historic Wimbledon win

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended his congratulations to Elena Rybakina on her historic Wimbledon win, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State tweeted his congratulations and best wishes to Elena Rybakina on her historic win at the prestigious Wimbledon championships.


    Elena Rybakina became the first-ever Kazakhstani tennis player to clinch the Grand Slam singles title after outperforming Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.


