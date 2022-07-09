President Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on historic Wimbledon win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended his congratulations to Elena Rybakina on her historic Wimbledon win, Kazinform reports.

Elena Rybakina became the first-ever Kazakhstani tennis player to clinch the Grand Slam singles title after outperforming Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.