President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Health Worker Day

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan on the Health Worker Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State congratulated doctors and health workers on their professional holiday noting that they carry out a responsible and noble mission, taking care of the health of citizens every day, selflessly saving people's lives.

One of the priority tasks of the Government is healthcare development and all-round support of doctors. Your tireless work deserves the highest recognition and respect. Recently, a law aimed at strengthening the status and comprehensive protection of the rights of medical workers was passed. For the first time, the “Kazakhstannyn enbek sinirgen darigeri” honorary title was established to be awarded for outstanding services to the country, the congratulatory telegram reads.

The Head of State wished all good health, happiness and new achievements.