EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:00, 19 April 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Orthodox Easter holiday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Orthodox Easter holiday, the Akorda press service reports.

    «Dear compatriots!

    I congratulate Orthodox people of Kazakhstan on the bright Easter holiday!

    This holiday embodies high spiritual and moral ideals. It is filled with warmth, mercy and compassion.

    The enduring values of the Christian religion inspire people to do noble deeds. The bright Easter holiday is another unique opportunity to return to the origins of spiritual unity and sincere brotherhood.

    Today, when the whole world is fighting the pandemic, the strength of spirit and solidarity of peoples, regardless of their faith, are of particular importance.

    I am confident that thanks to the unity, steadfastness, wisdom and endurance of our people, we will pass through all the trials with honor.

    I wish Orthodox Christians and all our compatriots a good health, happiness and prosperity!», the telegram reads.


    Tags:
    Religion President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!