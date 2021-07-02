President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstani diplomats on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani diplomats who mark their professional holiday today, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his congratulations and best wishes of further success to the diplomats.

In his congratulatory message, the President noted that the main task of the diplomats is to promote and protection national interests and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the international arena.

The Head of State went on to commend Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service for making great strides in that respect.