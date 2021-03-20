President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on bright holiday of Nauryz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message, the President wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the major holiday of the country which symbolizes the awakening of nature and the beginning of the New Year.

All Kazakhstanis look forward to this bright holiday as it is merrily celebrated in all corners of the country within the framework of multiple festivities called to enroot lasting values of Nauryz meiramy (holiday) among the upcoming generation.

In his congratulatory message President Tokayev emphasizes that Nauryz is first and foremost a family holiday celebrated with the loved ones and friends. On Nauryz people gather in a warm circle to listen to the sage advice of the elders, share plans for the future and wish everyone well-being.

The Head of State also reminded that in Kazakhstan spring has always been associated with the image of tulip. This wonderful flower can become the main symbol of the great holiday of the Great Steppe.

Amid geopolitical cataclysms, growing international tensions, and ongoing coronavirus pandemic President Tokayev also called on Kazakhstanis to show steadfastness and solidarity in the face of serious challenges and threats.

From the dawn of time, on Nauryz our ancestors altruistically helped and supported each other in difficult situations. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic tens of thousands doctors, police officers, military men, and volunteers continue to work selflessly for the sake of our compatriots, the President stressed in his congratulatory message, adding that Kazakhstani experts managed to develop our own homegrown vaccine against the coronavirus infection in the shortest time span.

According to President Tokayev, there are many inspiring examples of true dignity, civilian solidarity and impressive achievements of Kazakhstan. Thanks to unity, accord and stability Kazakhstan has become a truly successful and progressive country.

It was added that Nauryz is the holiday of kindness and mercifulness, it is the holiday showing that only through hard work a strong and competitive Kazakhstan can be created. Nauryz is the holiday of prudence and environmental friendliness. The Kazakh have always worship the nature and coexisted in harmony with it.

In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also underlined that this year Kazakhstan marks the 30th years of sacred Independence. He vowed to continue with ambitious reforms aimed at the comprehensive transformation of the country.

In conclusion, President Tokayev wished that the New Year would bring well-being to all Kazakhstan