    18:14, 06 July 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Capital Day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the Capital Day, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that a modern city which has become the embodiment of Kazakhstan’s Independence appeared in the heart of the Great Steppe thanks to political will of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The Head of State also added that the Kazakh capital is a symbol of the nation’s energy, development and progress.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Capital City Day President
