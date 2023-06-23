President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Civil Servant Day and Day of Police

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated civil servants and police officers of Kazakhstan on their professional holidays, Kazinform reports.

«I congratulate civil servants and police officers on their professional holidays! To build a just and fair state, we need to support true patriotism, honesty and a responsible attitude to work. Your knowledge and experience should serve for the benefit of the people,» the President tweeted.