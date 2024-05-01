President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Unity of People

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This holiday is a symbol of tranquility and stability, peace and accord in the country. Our unique civilization is shaped by a harmonious unity of cultures, religions and traditions of many ethnic groups, who found home on the Kazakh soil. All the citizens of our country form a united nation, engaging in the building of Just Kazakhstan. Our strength is in the unity of our nation. Thus, we should spare no effort in maintaining and consolidating this legacy. It’s a sacred and honorable duty of each citizen of our country, said Tokayev.

According to the Kazakh leader, the national unity is now being put to the test during the challenging time.