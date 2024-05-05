President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter holiday

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulation to the people of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

In his message, the President congratulates the Orthodox christians of the country on the Bright Resurrection of Christ – Easter.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev notes that this holiday embodies kindness and mercy, gives believers joy, and strengthens hope for a bright future.

“Easter traditions, closely interwined with our national cultural code, inspire all citizens to creativity, caring for their neighbors and helping those in need.

Orthodoxy makes a huge contribution to the preservation of mutual understanding and harmony in society, promotion of our fundamental values such as Unity and Solidarity,” the letter of congratulaiton reads.

The Head of State expressed confidence that “thanks to the resilience and unity of our people, we will cope with all challenges and reach new heights on the path to building a Just Kazakhstan.”

He wished health, happiness and success to the people of Kazakhstan in their good endeavors.