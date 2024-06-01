President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Children's Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the International Children’s Day, Kazinform News Agency reported citing the press service of Akorda.

In his message of congratulation, the President notes that creation of conditions for a harmonious and comprehensive development of children and protection of their rights and health would always remain a key priority of Kazakhstan.

“Children are the future of Kazakhstan, so it is important that every child in the country grows up in love and care, feels adults’ support and confidence in the future.

I am convinced that it is the younger generation who will have to implement the fundamental principles of a Just Kazakhstan and become the true personification of progressive ideals of the Adal Azamat concept.

For this, the entire society needs to foster in our children national values and love of work, aspiration for knowledge, respect for own history and culture.

Let all the children of the country delight their family and friends with achievements in education, creativity and sports, good deeds and creative aspirations!

I wish our young citizens and all compatriots health, prosperity and new achievements!” the letter of congratulation reads.