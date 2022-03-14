EN
    12:10, 14 March 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Korisu Kuni

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Korisu Kuni, Kazinform reports.

    According to the ancient traditions people celebrated this holiday noting that Amal Meiramy, the New Year, began. Traditionally people greet each other on this day, and congratulate on the beginning of spring.

    «May the coming year be happy and fruitful year,» the Twitter post of the President reads.


