President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Labour Day

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Labour Day, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

"Dear compatriots! I cordially congratulate you on Labor Day!

This important holiday is dedicated to real workers, whose creative efforts underlie the country's sustainable progress.

Their tireless daily activities demonstrate true patriotism and engagement in the fate of the Motherland. Hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and responsibility, a constant desire for knowledge and self-development - all these qualities of a harmonious person are clearly revealed in working people who embody the concept of “Adal Azamat”.

Therefore, it is the professionals who should be in the center of attention of society.

Dedicated hard work is the key to success in life. The state will do everything to comply with this fundamental principle. I am deeply convinced that only hardworking and responsible citizens can build a Just Kazakhstan.

I wish everyone good health and prosperity!" the letter reads.