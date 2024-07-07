President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Day of Dombra

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani people on the National Day of Dombra, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his message of congratulation, published on X, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the importance of dombra in the spiritual life of the Kazakh people.

“Dombra has become an integral element of the Great Steppe civilization. Our common duty is to preserve this cultural asset. Let the melody of dombra sound in each house!” the message reads.

Declared in 2018 by the presidential decree, the National Day of Dombra is celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July. Its goal is to preserve and revive the national culture and identity.