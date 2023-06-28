EN
    10:03, 28 June 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on occasion of Eid al-Adha

    Фото: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    In his congratulatory message, the Head of State emphasizes that the essence of Islam is seen in this religious tradition, since Eid al Adha encourages people to show mercy and solidarity, well-doing and respect to people around us.

    «On days of Eid al Adha the Muslims warmly congratulate one another, genuinely wish prosperity to their families and loves ones, and selflessly help those in need,» the congratulatory message reads.

    This bright holiday brings people together, strengthen national unity, peace and accord in the country, the President adds.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev wished all compatriots abundance and well-being.


