President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Orthodox Christmas, the Akorda press service reports.

In his address, the Head of State noted that diversity of religions, traditions, and cultures lays the solid foundation for statehood. It is crucial to display unity and solidarity more than ever to ensure stability in the country.

He expressed hope that the country would overcome all hardships preserving the key legacy –the unity of the people.