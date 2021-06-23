President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Public Service Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated public servants on their professional holiday, the Public Service Day, Kazinform reports.

«Today the world marks the United Nations Public Service Day. Let me congratulate the public administration workers of Kazakhstan! Your professional and efficient work should become the most important driver in consolidation of the statehood and improving people’s welfare,» the President’s Twitter account reads.