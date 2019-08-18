EN
    19:31, 18 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Sports Day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of Sports, Kazinform reports.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted his congratulations to all citizens of the country and urged Kazakhstani youth to go in for sport. He also wished Kazakhstani athletes big success and called on the government and the parliament to ensure all citizens have access to sport.

    Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated people of the country on the Day of Sports as well.

