President Tokayev congratulates Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim on Independence Day

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim on the Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Highlighting the high social and economic achievements of Malaysia, the Kazakh leader with satisfaction noted the progressive development of relations between the two countries and expressed the readiness to further enhance cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Sultan Ibrahim further success in all his noble endeavors as well as the friendly people of Malaysia – prosperity.



Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the Independence Day.