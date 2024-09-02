EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:36, 02 September 2024

    President Tokayev congratulates on opening new session of Kazakh Parliament

    Kazakh President congratulates on opening next session of Parliament
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President delivers his State-of-the-Nation Address themed Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth and Public Optimism, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Head of State congratulated those present on the start of the next session of the Kazakhstan Parliament and wished them success.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said 102 laws, including laws on public order, the fight against human trafficking, science and technological policy, heating energy, etc., were adopted during the last session.

    The Head of State drew attention to social issues, in particular, the protection of children. The law was adopted on payments to children from the National Fund. Child abuse penalties were tightened.

    The President stressed that many people have several credits. It remains a major problem that, quite literally, poses a risk to society. To this end, special laws were also adopted.

    He stated several steps were taken to raise people’s welfare at large.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address 2024
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
