    10:15, 15 August 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Prime Minister of India on Independence Day

    Фото: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    Noting that Kazakhstan and India have been linked by strategic partnership, the President expressed his commitment to further development of multifaceted cooperation for the interests of the two countries.

    The Head of State wished Narendra Modi success in all his noble endeavors, and happiness and prosperity to the friendly people of India.


