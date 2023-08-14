EN
    10:27, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Prime Minister of Pakistan on Independence Day

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of congratulation to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

    The Head of State conveyed his warmest congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif and emphasized friendly relations between Astana and Islamabad. He also expressed readiness for further development of the bilateral ties for the name of the two countries' well-being.


