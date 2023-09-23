President Tokayev congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the National Day of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

“Today your country is a politically stable state with a stable economy. It is recognized as an authoritative member of the international community and serves as a role-model for other Middle East countries,” the telegram reads.

The Head of State noted that Saudi Arabia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Gulf region, and expressed confidence in further strengthening of the bilateral relations based on traditional friendship and a high level of political dialogue.

The Kazakh President wished further prosperity and strengthening of authority to Saudi Arabia.