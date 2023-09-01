President Tokayev congratulates teachers and schoolchildren of Kazakhstan on Knowledge Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated teachers and schoolchildren of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the new academic year via his Instagram, Kazinform reports.

In his message, the President notes that younger generation is the future of Kazakhstan, and the state creates all conditions for ensuring children with quality education and decent upbringing.

«Mentors play a special role in upbringing. As Akhmet Baiturssynuly said: «Teacher is the soul of a school.» Teachers greatly influence on formation of each student’s personality. Therefore, the workers of education will be constantly provided with all-round support. The future of Kazakhstan is in hands of well-educated generation. I wish my young compatriots success in their studies and high achievements in all the spheres of public life. I am confident that youth will hugely contribute to the prosperity of our Motherland! I congratulate you on the Day of Knowledge!» the publication reads.