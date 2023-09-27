EN
    11:11, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev congratulates Turkmenistan on Independence Day

    Turkmenistan's Independence Day
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 

    In his telegram of congratulations, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is genuinely pleased with Turkmenistan’s high achievements and attaches great importance to cementing the ties of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness and all-embracing cooperation between the two countries.

    The President of Kazakhstan is confident that joint efforts will give a new impulse to the dynamic development of multi-faceted interaction and open new horizons for Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership.

    The Head of State wished Serdar Berdimuhamedow success in his responsible state activity and to the fraternal nation of Turkmenistan – wellbeing and prosperity.

