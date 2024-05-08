President Tokayev congratulates veterans on Victory Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Otan Ana Monument in Astana and observed a moment of silence in honor of Kazakhstani warriors killed during the Great Patriotic War, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

After then, the Presidential Orchestra performed the National Anthem and the Honor Guard marched in front of the participants of the ceremony.

During the conversation with the ceremony attendees, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the veterans on the Victory Day.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda