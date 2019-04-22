President Tokayev congratulates Volodymyr Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the presidential election in Ukraine, Kazinform reports.

In his tweet President Tokayev said that he had sent the telegram of congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion oh his convincing victory in the presidential election wishing him success for the benefit of Ukraine.