President Tokayev congratulates Yeldos Smetov on 2024 Olympic Games gold

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Yeldos Smetov on his impressive win at the 2024 Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

"Congratulations to our judoka Yeldos Smetov on his gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris! Thanks to his mastery and strength of spirit, the Flag of Kazakhstan is flying high," the President's post in X (former Twitter) reads.

The Head of State emphasized that in the fight against the strongest rivals, Yeldos proved to be the world’s best, winning the Olympic Games.

"The entire country admires you. Your victory is the victory of our people!” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.