President Tokayev criticizes pace of vaccination in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has criticized the pace of vaccination of the country’s population Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the session on counteraction to the coronavirus infection, President Tokayev slammed the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines countrywide, stressing only 0.2% of population have been inoculated so far.

The Head of State added that additional supply of the vaccines had had to be agreed with heads of other countries in order to pick up the pace of the vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that the coronavirus infection is a threat to national security and Kazakhstan's economy and business. He urged Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi as well as the Government to speed up the vaccination campaign to reverse the epidemiological situation in April.

It bears to remind that the nationwide vaccination campaign has kicked off in Kazakhstan two months ago on February 1, 2021.