President Tokayev defines the Shanghai 10 key priorities for cooperation at SCO summit in Astana

At today’s SCO summit in Astana, the Head of State outlined the key areas of strategic significance for the member states of the Shanghai 10, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

As stated there the first is strengthening of mutual trust and security cooperation.

The President said the current complicated situation to a great extent is a result of the acute crisis of the entire system of international affairs. Against this background, the SCO should strengthen its stabilizing and creative role to cope with the erosion of international law, prevent geopolitical splits, and finally enhance peace and security in the wide global context.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the SCO has exceptional opportunities to act as a guarantor for building peace and security in the Eurasian continent. To this end, Kazakhstan suggested developing the SCO initiative On World Unity for Just Peace, Accord and Development supported by the member states.

Another pressing issue the participants are facing is the strengthening of cybersecurity. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to develop a special mechanism to constantly exchange of information and adopt the best practices and experience to ensure the steady functioning of the SCO information infrastructure.

According to the Head of State the action plan on ensuring the international information security adopted today meets the purposes.

The second priority area for cooperation is the expansion of trade and economic ties.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the world economy needs new points of growth and quite another development paradigm. That’s why the SCO's main tasks are to expand trade and economic cooperation, create conditions for the free movement of capital and technologies, and fight against climate challenges. The trade between Kazakhstan and the SCO member states grew by 6.5% in 2023. The SCO nations have a solid technological basis and boast immense markets for the development of all vitally important economic sectors. Kazakhstan’s suggestion to create an integrated platform for discussing and approving investment projects remains relevant. The Head of State suggested creating a mechanism for financial support of the project activities based on the AIFC. China, Russia, India, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan work on this platform. 20% of the AIFC residents are companies from the SCO member states.

The President said the third area for cooperation is the strengthening of transport connectivity through building efficient corridors and reliable supply chains.

Kazakhstan attaches paramount importance to further synergy of China’s One Road, One Belt megaproject, Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and North-South Trans-Eurasian Corridors, including Central Asia-South Asia routes. The Head of State stressed the need to adopt practical measures for establishing the partner network of strategic ports and logistics centers within the SCO.