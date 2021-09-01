EN
Trends:
    11:06, 01 September 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev delivers State-of-the-Nation Address

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali, the President is to outline priority objectives of social and economic development of the country for the upcoming period.

    The Kazakh President’s speech is broadcast on Khabar, Khabar TV, Qazaqstan, Almaty TV, Astana TV, Atameken, Eurasian, Channel 31, Channel 7, KTK, CTB, and MIR as well as on a number of leading radio stations of the country.

    A joint session of the two chambers of the Kazakh Parliament is taking place in Nur-Sultan.


