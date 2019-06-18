President Tokayev discusses development of agricultural science in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with rector of Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University Akhylbek Kurishbayev today in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's official Instagram account.

In a recent Instagram post President Tokayev revealed that he had received rector of Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University Akhylbek Kurishbayev. He noted that he fully supported the proposals on the development of agricultural science without which agricultural sector ramp-up is impossible. It was also pointed out that the university had achieved tangible success.