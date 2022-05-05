President Tokayev discusses red tape reduction with Alikhan Baimenov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Astana Civil Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov who reported on modern processes in public administration, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the meeting the sides gave consideration to the ways of effective implementation of the President’s Decree on red tape reduction. Special attention was paid to methods of fighting corruption in the public administration system as well as the modernization of lifelong in-service education process and betterment of civil servants’ professional skills.

President Tokayev was briefed on the main directions of international cooperation in the civil service sector as well as opportunities opening up when introducing the world’s best practices in the public administration sphere.