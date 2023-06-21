President Tokayev expected to take part in International Volunteers Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan will take part in the International Volunteers Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the forum are 140 volunteers from 34 countries and 50 foreign speakers. The forum also brought together volunteers from all corners of Kazakhstan, 400 participants in total.

The two-day forum seeks to establish close contacts with volunteers from abroad, exchange information and experience, jointly solve problems of the international volunteers’ movement.

The event kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday, June 20.