President Tokayev expresses condolences over death of people's artist Yuri Pomerantsev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones to late Yuri Pomerantsev, Kazinform cites the Facebook of the Kazakh President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«A man of unique talent, skill, and charm, Yuri Pomerantsev made a valuable contribution to the development of Kazakh theatre and cinema. He gave us a whole constellation of bright, independent works, filled with profound meaning and sincerity.

The life and creative path of Yuri Pomerantsev is an example of devotion and selfless dedication to art, patriotism, intelligence, and generosity. Yuri Pomerantsev enjoyed the love and respect of the people, was a wise mentor for the young generation,» reads the letter.



