EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:12, 10 August 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev extends Abai Day’s greetings to Kazakhstanis

    None
    Фото: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Abai Day, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State took to his official account on X social network (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Abai Day, highlighting a tremendous contribution Abai made to the spiritual development of the nation.

    The President stressed that Abai’s Words of Wisdom serve as a beacon for the rising generation, adding it is our duty to hold sacred Abai’s inestimable heritage.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!