President Tokayev extends condolences over school shooting in Kazan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the tragic death of Russian schoolchildren in the gymnasium in the city of Kazan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

«At this hour, I share the grief of the grievous loss with the families of the dead children and express my sympathy to them,» President Tokayev’s telegram of condolences reads.