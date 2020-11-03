President Tokayev extends condolences over terrorist act in Kabul

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a telegram of condolences to President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the Akorda press service reports.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and the people of Afghanistan,» the telegram says. The President wished those injured soonest recovery.

As earlier reported 22 people died and 22 were injured on Monday in an attack on Kabul University.