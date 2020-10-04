President Tokayev extends congratulations on Teacher’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Teacher’s Day in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Kazakhstani teachers on their professional holiday.

In his congratulatory message, the Head of State emphasized that teachers carry out a great mission of enlightening people and raising true citizens. The President expressed hope that the difficulties of this year will soon be over and that Kazakhstanis will overcome them together.

He also added that the country will always support the teachers.