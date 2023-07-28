11:17, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6
President Tokayev extends Throne Day greetings to King of Morocco
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI on the occasion of the Throne Celebration in the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
In the congratulatory message, the Head of State expressed confidence in further strengthening of trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and Morocco, wishing Mohammed VI success in his activities.