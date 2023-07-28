EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev extends Throne Day greetings to King of Morocco

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI on the occasion of the Throne Celebration in the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In the congratulatory message, the Head of State expressed confidence in further strengthening of trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and Morocco, wishing Mohammed VI success in his activities.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!