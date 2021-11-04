President Tokayev familiarizes with railway cluster in Ekibastuz

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited two enterprises producing railway equipment in Ekibastuz, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During his working trip to Pavlodar region, the Head of State familiarized with the work of Prommashkomplekt plant on production of wheels for railway transport.

At the plant, President Tokayev was informed of its production capacity as well as the measures of social support offered to employees, its export potential and plans of further modernization of the enterprise.

The production capacity of the plant launched in 2012 totals some 300,000 units per year. It employs about 750 people.

Afterwards, the President put into service Ferrotranstrade plant for the production of elastic clips and screws which has no analogues in the CIS member states.

During the launching ceremony, he noted that Ekibastuz had become the center of Kazakhstan’s railway manufacturing. Local enterprises produce products worth 85 billion tenge every year.

The Head of State also visited the exhibition organized by the enterprise and met with people working there. Its personnel consists of 160 people.

During the visit, the President was briefed on the achievements and prospects of the railway industry.