EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:13, 24 February 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev gives instructions to Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    The sides discussed the problems of development of strategic ties between the two countries, stepping up of trade and economic relations and strengthening of cooperation in IT sphere.

    Wrapping up the meeting, the President gave Darkhan Kaletayev a number of specific instructions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!