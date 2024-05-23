EN
    President Tokayev greeted at the Istana presidential residence in Singapore

    President Tokayev greeted at the Istana presidential residence in Singapore
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was greeted by his Singaporean counterpart Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the Istana, the official residence and office of the president of Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the official greeting ceremony, national anthems of Kazakhstan and Singapore were played. The Kazakh President left a note in the distinguished visitors’ book. Afterwards, the heads of state went on to introduce members of the official delegations to each other.

    Upon completion of the greeting ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tharman Shanmugaratnam proceeded to the presidential residence for bilateral talks.

