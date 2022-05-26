EN
    11:51, 26 May 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev greeted in Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official greeting ceremony of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek this morning, Kazinform has learned from the president’s official Telegram channel BORT N°1.

    President Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Japarov attended the greeting ceremony.

    After playing of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Tokayev and Japarov introduced to each other members of the official Kazakh and Kyrgyz delegations.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek for an official visit at the invitation of Sadyr Japarov. He was greeted at the Manas 2 International Airport by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

