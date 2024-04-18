EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:03, 18 April 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev greets Kyrgyz counterpart at Astana airport

    Tokayev and Zhaparov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted his counterpart President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov at the Astana international airport. The Kyrgyz leader is in Astana for a two-day official visit, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Sadyr Zhaparov was met by a guard of honor at the airport.

    As part of the official visit, President Zhaparov is expected to hold bilateral talks at the high level and sign a number of important documents.

    Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will pay the official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 18-19.

    Kazakh and Kyrgyz flags
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Guard of honor
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Astana international airport
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Sadyr Zhaparov
    Sadyr Zhaparov Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev and Zhaparov
    Kazakh and Kyrgyz presidents Photo credit: Akorda
    Astana international airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!