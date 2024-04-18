17:03, 18 April 2024 | GMT +6
President Tokayev greets Kyrgyz counterpart at Astana airport
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted his counterpart President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov at the Astana international airport. The Kyrgyz leader is in Astana for a two-day official visit, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
Sadyr Zhaparov was met by a guard of honor at the airport.
As part of the official visit, President Zhaparov is expected to hold bilateral talks at the high level and sign a number of important documents.
Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will pay the official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 18-19.