President Tokayev had a number of telephone conversations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the French side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

They discussed bilateral economic and investment cooperation, as well as the situation in the Eurasian space. The leaders agreed to maintain regular working contacts.

The day before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel.