President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Tajik President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon at the initiative of the Tajik side.

They had a thorough exchange of views on the situation in the Central Asian region amid worsening the situation in Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan President reaffirmed the inviolability of friendly relations with Tajikistan. Kazakhstan will fulfill the agreements reached during President Tokayev’s visit to Dushanbe on May 19-20, and will continue to provide assistance to the fraternal Tajik people.

The two leaders agreed to maintain regular working contacts in order to inform each other about the situation in the region and coordination of actions.